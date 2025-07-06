Orioles Catcher Gary Sanchez Will Get MRI on Injured Knee
During an extra innings win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, the Baltimore Orioles unfortunately saw another player get hurt.
It has been an extremely disappointing season for the Orioles in 2025 and the team just can’t stay healthy. With seemingly a full roster of players on the injured list, the hope was that when some started to return, they could go on a run.
While they have seen some players get healthy, the injured list seems to be a revolving door. This has resulted in the team being unable to build any momentum and climb in the standings.
In their recent win over the Braves, catcher Gary Sanchez was the latest player to get injured in the fourth inning of the game.
The slugger suffered the injury on a play at the plate in the fourth inning and will be getting an MRI.
This certainly isn’t good news for Baltimore, who are still without their All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman.
Sanchez has missed a lot of time this year due to injury, but he has been an effective player when healthy with a slash line of .231/.297/.418, five home runs and 24 RBI in 30 games played.
As one of the better right-handed power hitters on the team, not having Sanchez will have a negative impact on this offense. And with Rutschman still out, this latest injury leaves quite a void behind the plate.
With the MRI coming, more will information will be given about the severity of the injury.
Hopefully it isn’t anything major.
