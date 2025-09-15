Orioles claim lefty reliever off waivers from Mariners in flurry of roster moves
With just 13 games remaining in the Baltimore Orioles’ 2025 season, the team acquired a new lefty reliever off waivers in a flurry of late-season moves.
On Monday, the O’s announced that they have claimed Jose Castillo off waivers from the Seattle Mariners. The move came as the team placed RHP Albert Suarez on the 15-day IL with right elbow discomfort.
Castillo, 29, will be joining his fourth major league team this year after starting the season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The southpaw was traded to the New York Mets on May 15th for cash considerations, but was designated for assignment on June 25th after appearing in 11.1 innings. The Mariners claimed Castillo on September 3rd, but he was designated for assignment on September 12th.
In 24 games this season, Castillo has accumulated a 4.38 ERA and 1.82 WHIP across 24.2 innings of work. The lefty has had issues staying healthy throughout his career, but has flashed potential whenever he is on the mound. He has a team-friendly contract that would keep him under control for the next two seasons if he were to stay on the O’s 40-man roster.
Suarez has had an injury-plagued 2025 campaign after posting a 9-7 record in 32 appearances in 2024. After just one appearance this season, Suarez was placed on the IL on March 30th with right shoulder inflammation; he was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 7th and finally activated on September 1st. Suarez has made five appearances since then, posting a 2-0 record and allowing just three earned runs across 11.2 innings.
The Orioles also designated Carson Ragsdale for assignment after they optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk after Sunday’s game. Ragsdale was a promising young arm that the Orioles claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants earlier in the summer; the 27-year-old appeared in just one game for the O’s, posting a 24.00 ERA in three innings. He has yet to live up to the strong numbers he notched while down in the High-A and Double-A in the Giants’ farm system.
Finally, the Orioles recalled RHP Yaramil Hiraldo and RHP Chayce McDermott from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. Hiraldo has appeared in 12 games for the Orioles this year, compiling a 5.65 ERA and 1.33 WHIP. McDermott, a former fourth-round pick of the Houston Astros, has appeared in just a pair of games at the big league level this year and posted a less-than-flattering 8.22 ERA in those appearances.