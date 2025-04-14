Orioles Claim Veteran Right-Handed Reliever off Waivers To Bolster Bullpen
The Baltimore Orioles have made a waiver claim on Monday afternoon.
According to the team, and as reported by Jake Rill of MLB.com, the Orioles claimed right-handed relief pitcher Scott Blewett off waivers from the Minnesota Twins. In a corresponding move, they designated left-handed pitcher Luis González for assignment.
González was part of the 40-man roster but is on the injured list for Triple-A Norfolk, meaning both moves leave the roster full.
Blewett has actually performed very well when given the chance on various minor league deals for the Twins over the last two seasons.
In 14 appearances since the start of 2024, including two of them coming this campaign, the 29-year-old has posted an ERA of 1.80 with a WHIP of 1.160, striking out 23 hitters in 25 innings pitched.
Prior to 2024, Blewett had spent time with the Atlanta Braves and Chicago White Sox organizations along with a stint in China two years ago, though he had not played in the Major Leagues since 2021 with the Kansas City Royals where he made five appearances between 2020-2021.
Whether or not he gets a real chance at the MLB level for Baltimore remains to be seen, but Blewett has undeniably been very solid recently when he has had the opportunity.
At the very least, stealing him away from Minnesota after they tried to sneak him through waivers by designating him for assignment looks like a savvy move by the Orioles.
Fans will keep a close eye on the right-hander and see what Baltimore decides to do with him moving forward as Blewett joins his fifth MLB organization.