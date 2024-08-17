Orioles Continue to Make Questionable Decisions Following Latest Prospect Demotion
It felt like it was only a matter of time before the Baltimore Orioles demoted Coby Mayo.
Based on their track record when prospects who are called up struggle, they were likely going to send the floundering infielder back to Triple-A.
That was the case on Thursday.
After seven games of Major League Baseball, the Orioles felt like Mayo would be better served to continue playing in the minors.
This decision came after he got his first career hit, prompting some in the clubhouse to feel like that might get him going with the pressure now off of him.
Instead, he'll now be waiting for another opportunity to get called up.
Baltimore has done this in the past, most recently with Jackson Holliday after his first stint lasted 10 games. If they don't see immediate results, they often make quick decisions and are comfortable sending their prospects back down to the minors.
Is that always the right thing to do, though?
So far, it's been hard to argue with how the Orioles have operated.
Holliday looks incredible since he was called back up, Colton Cowser is the American League Rookie of the Year favorite after he rode the rollercoaster of promotions and demotions, and Grayson Rodriguez has emerged as a top-of-the-rotation arm when healthy.
Still, this instance with Mayo seems to be a mistake.
The star prospect struggled early, something that is to be expected whenever facing Major League pitching for the first time. But to send him down after he got his first career hit and not allow him to see if he figured things out is the wrong decision.
Mayo has proven what he can do at Triple-A.
He's put up monster numbers throughout his career in the minors. The only thing left to prove was if he could do the same things against the best pitching in the world.
Not allowing him to adjust by shipping him down to a level that he has dominated, doesn't feel like that best thing for his development.
Without Jordan Westburg available because of his injury, this was the perfect time to work in Mayo, seeing what he could do without the team having to rely on the youngster.
But they only gave him a seven-game window, something that is hard for anyone in this sport to show they can perform at a high level.
So, the Orioles will now see him down in the minors again, waiting to call him back up the Majors, which is something that could have been avoided if they just continued to put him in the lineup every other day.