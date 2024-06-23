Orioles Could Reach into Recent Past to Trade for Starting Pitching
Less than a year ago the Baltimore Orioles and veteran right-hander Kyle Gibson parted ways when it came to free agency.
Might it be time for the Orioles to get him back?
The Baltimore Sun reflected on 10 potential trade targets for Baltimore as the deadline approaches on July 30. With the O’s now down three starting pitchers after season-ending surgeries — all pitchers Baltimore was counting on this season — general manager Mike Elias may need to make a move to keep the Orioles steaming toward the playoffs.
Gibson made the cut, and while the 36-year-old isn’t the flashiest name on the list, he does have one advantage — the Orioles know him and like him.
Gibson joined Baltimore before last season, a move to provide some veteran leadership to a young starting rotation. He didn’t just give them leadership — he produced on the bump.
He went 15-9 with a 4.73 ERA. That was a career-high in wins for Gibson, who started his career with Minnesota in 2013 and also pitched for Texas and Philadelphia.
His 192 innings was the most he had thrown since 2018 and his 157 strikeouts was his most since 2019.
Either the Orioles were worried about his age or Gibson saw one last shot to cash in with free agency, but he signed a two-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals in the offseason. And, well, Gibson looks like the same pitcher he was in Baltimore.
After 14 starts he is 5-2 with a 3.44 ERA with 73 strikeouts and 31 walks.
So, could the Orioles get him back?
Well, the Cardinals would have to have the desire to trade him and, based on the National League standings, St. Louis has no reason to give him away.
St. Louis missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2018. But it was also the Cardinals’ first losing season since 2007. The leadership in St. Louis saw Gibson as part of the plan to get the Cardinals back into the playoffs and so far it’s working. St. Louis is right in the Wild Card race and only a half-dozen games back of Milwaukee in the NL Central.
The Cardinals don’t have to sell. And, the Orioles likely don’t want to overpay for an aging starter who has a $12 million team option for 2025.
Plus, Gibson skipped his start on Thursday due to back tightness.
Baltimore may be looking for pitching, and they could look in Gibson’s direction — if the price comes down, and that’s only if St. Louis falls out of the playoff race in the next five weeks.
Conversely, with Kyle Bradish, John Means and Tyler Wells all out until the middle of 2025, perhaps paying the premium would be worth it for Baltimore.