Inside The Orioles

Orioles Could Use Veteran Slugger To Kill Two Birds With One Stone As Trade Piece

The Baltimore Orioles should strongly consider using a veteran slugger to address two question marks with the roster.

Kenneth Teape

Mar 27, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Baltimore Orioles first base Ryan Mountcastle (6) hits a double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at Rogers Centre.
Mar 27, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Baltimore Orioles first base Ryan Mountcastle (6) hits a double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at Rogers Centre. / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the early going of the 2025 MLB regular season, a few concerns have arisen for the Baltimore Orioles.

The biggest one is their pitching staff, more specifically, the starting rotation.

It was a massive question mark coming into the campaign and nothing has occurred that will quell those concerns. Through the first 11 games of the season, Charlie Morton and Dean Kremer both have negative WAR numbers.

Those two and Cade Povich all have sky-high ERAs, with Morton at 9.72, Kremer at 6.52 and Povich with 6.10. Eventually, those stats will regress to the mean, but their slow starts, coupled with injuries piling up, make the already sizable need for a starter that much bigger.

There is an obvious answer to how they can address that need on the mound: making a trade to acquire a legitimate ace.

However, such a move is easier said than done, especially given how they have gone about building their roster and organizational depth.

The team has shown no real desire to trade some of their top positional player prospects, such as corner infielder Coby Mayo or catcher/first baseman Samuel Basallo, to bring in an ace to anchor the staff.

However, there could be another player used as the centerpiece of a deal: first baseman Ryan Mountcastle.

“I do think at some point they’ll move Mountcastle to open more of a pathway for Coby Mayo. Mountcastle isn’t eligible for free agency until after the 2026 season,” wrote Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required).

Clearing a spot for Mayo to get consistent at-bats in the Major Leagues should be a goal of the franchise in the near future. He has nothing left to prove at the minor league level and deserves a shot.

If they aren’t going to give that to him, he should then be used as the centerpiece of a blockbuster trade seeking a pitching upgrade.

Mountcastle likely wouldn’t bring back a pitcher of the same caliber as Mayo, but he is a good enough player that a legitimate starting pitching upgrade could be acquired.

Entering his sixth year as a Big Leaguer, the veteran first baseman has improved each year. His WAR has steadily increased and he has turned himself into a very good fielder, offering two-way production.

The only real concern is his drop in power. His home run total dropping from a career-high 33 each subsequent season is far from ideal, but he has sacrificed power for contact and has still produced a slugging percentage of at least .423 every campaign.

There are some signs of the power stroke coming back, as he is hitting the ball as hard as he has at any point in his career early in 2025.

Racking up home runs would certainly improve his value, but he already provides a lot as it is. Through 11 games, he has a slash line of .324/.359/.432 without a home run but an impressive 126 OPS+ and 138 Rbat+.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/News