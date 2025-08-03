Orioles designate infielder Terrin Vavra for assignment
After just a single at-bat as a pinch hitter in Saturday’s victory over the Chicago Cubs, the Baltimore Orioles have designated infielder Terrin Vavra for assignment.
The move comes after the Orioles claimed first baseman/outfielder Ryan Noda from the Chicago White Sox during Saturday’s game. Noda was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, and Vavra was DFA’d in a corresponding move.
Vavra, 28, was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the third round of the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft out of the University of Minnesota. He was traded to the Orioles in August 2020 as part of the deal that sent reliever Mychal Givens to Colorado.
Read More: Orioles’ GM optimistic about contending in 2026
After scuffling around the Orioles’ minor league affiliates for the next two seasons, Vavra made his MLB debut in 2022. He appeared in 40 games for the O’s, slashing .258/.340/.337 with one home run and 12 RBI.
Vavra would appear in 27 games for the Orioles in 2023, but injuries derailed his season, and he was DFA’d and claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners. After just three games at Triple-A Tacoma, the Mariners DFA’d Vavra; he returned to the Orioles on a minor league deal for the 2025 season.
If Vavra manages to clear waivers, he could choose to accept an outright assignment and stay with the Orioles’ organization by returning to Triple-A Norfolk. He can also elect free agency and sign with any other team once he has cleared.
Baltimore selected Vavra’s contract from Double-A Chesapeake on August 1st, following the flurry of trade deadline deals made by the team. He appeared as a pinch-hitter for Luis Vazquez in the top of the eighth inning in Saturday’s win over the Cubs, and lined out in his only at-bat with the Orioles so far this season.