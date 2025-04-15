Orioles Drop in MLB Power Rankings With Multiple Massive Issues Arising
Things have not started out well for the Baltimore Orioles this season and there are multiple reasons to be concerned about this team in 2025.
This past week was another tough one for the Orioles. Baltimore went 2-3 on the week, losing a series to the Arizona Diamondbacks, and then splitting with the Toronto Blue Jays after a rain out over the weekend.
Currently, the Orioles are in last place in the challenging American League East, and while it is early, they need to start turning things around.
Overall, it wasn’t a good week, and it has not been a good season.
Baltimore came into the year with high expectations despite what could be considered a bad offseason. This has been a franchise that appeared to be on the trajectory toward being a staple at the top of the league. However, they have seemingly gone in the wrong direction so far.
Will Leitch of MLB.com recently dropped the Orioles a couple of spots in his MLB Power Rankings, while highlighting multiple concerns about the team.
“Much has been made, and for good reason, about how poor the Orioles' starting pitching has been so far. But anybody else notice the vaunted offense isn’t exactly knocking the cover off the ball either?”
The starting rotation for Baltimore is certainly a concern for the franchise. With their two best starters on the injured list and some ineffective performances by key members of the rotation, the Orioles have a big problem on their hands.
Losing Corbin Burnes this winter was expected to have a negative impact on the team, and that has been validated early on.
While getting healthy is the first step, Baltimore still feels like they are lacking an ace for the rotation, which is something that will likely have to be addressed externally.
Even though the rotation has been picked apart with problems, the offense hasn’t been up to par this year yet either. Not having Gunnar Henderson in the lineup to begin the season certainly hurt. Furthermore, exciting youngster Colton Cowser is also still out.
Of their issues, the lineup turning it around from being in the middle of the pack is far more likely than the rotation suddenly becoming a strength. Even with injuries, there is plenty of talent in the batting order.
However, the Orioles have been built to beat teams with their offense, but that hasn’t happened yet this year, resulting in the poor record.
With the struggles of the starting rotation, Baltimore is going to need their offense to turn it around quickly if they are going to compete in 2025.