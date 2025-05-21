Orioles' Eight-Game Losing Streak Approaching Territory Team Hasn't Seen In Years
The Baltimore Orioles' 5-2 defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers bumped their losing streak up to eight games. Sweeps from the Minnesota Twins and Washington Nationals and now two losses out of three against the Brewers now drops the Orioles to 15-32 on the year.
It's Baltimore's second losing streak of five or more and its fifth losing streak of three or more in 2025.
Approaching 50 games into the season, the Orioles have now gone from "slow start" territory into a flat out free fall, the kinds of which have not been seen since before the club's current young core was promoted to The Show.
Baltimore's current losing streak is the longest they've had since August of 2021, when they lost 19 games in a row from Aug. 3-24. They also lost 14 in a row from May 18- 31.
The Orioles have allowed four or more runs in every contest during their eight-game losing streak.
Everyone knows about the pitching woes, but Baltimore's most important position players are having rough starts to the year.
Adley Rutschman is batting just .209 on the season. After a strong opening week of the year in Gunnar Henderson's absence, he batted .205 in April and is batting .186 in May. He has yet to record a home run this month, either.
Speaking of Henderson, he's been off his game since coming back from injury, too.
After entering a year where a massive extension was up for discussion, he is batting just .253 with a .757 OPS. Those are not panic-mode numbers, but it's not the level of output that someone who could be competing for AL MVP should be producing.
Heston Kjerstad and Jordan Westburg, two of Baltimore's touted young players who they expected to make major leaps, are batting .188 and .209, respectively.
When the Orioles had those gut-wrenching double-digit losing streaks in 2021, they finished the year 52-110.
While the roster might be too good to get to that, if things don't turn around, they could get close.