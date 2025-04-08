Following Guerrero Extension, Should Orioles Pursue New Deal for Gunnar Henderson?
As the Baltimore Orioles look to gain their footing early on this season, the team should be thinking about the future as well.
For the last several years, the Orioles have done an excellent job building one of the best young lineups in baseball. However, the clock is quickly ticking on some of these young players' contracts, and Baltimore should be proactive before they get too expensive.
Recently, the Toronto Blue Jays locked up their star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a massive 14-year extension worth $500 million.
Juan Soto set the bar high in free agency this past winter, and massive contracts are likely going to keep coming for star position players.
Accordingly, the Orioles should be following in the footsteps of the Blue Jays with at least one of their young stars.
Shortstop Gunnar Henderson has emerged as one of the best young players in the league and is someone that Baltimore shouldn’t let get anywhere near free agency.
At just 23 years old, the former American League Rookie of the Year is still under team control through the 2028 season. But the sooner the Orioles lock him up, the better.
Team owner David Rubenstein has repeatedly said he's willing to do and spend whatever it takes to keep Baltimore competitive, which would include keeping Henderson for the foreseeable future.
Henderson took a massive step forward in 2024, emerging as an MVP candidate. While injuries have dampened his start to 2025, he should bounce back soon and be a force for years to come.
The Orioles still have plenty of time to extend Henderson, but why wait? He already looks like the next face of the franchise, and his price tag will only increase over time.
Baltimore fans have been clamoring for it, too, making it even more of a no-brainer. It will be expensive, but what the Orioles really can't afford is to let him get away.