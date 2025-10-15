Orioles eyeing Yankees coach for managerial job
If there's one thing that's clear about the Baltimore Orioles' managerial search, it's that they aren't going to leave any stone unturned when deciding who will lead their team for the 2026 MLB season.
While Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias said that a managerial candidate having experience in a similar role, "would definitely be an attractive feature by and large," he also added in the same breath that, "If you look at history, [a manager having previous experience] is not a requisite for managerial success and it's not necessary and nor does it guarantee success."
And former Orioles player Ryan Flaherty (who has been a bench coach in MLB since 2020 but has never been a manager) currently being viewed as one of the favorites to become Baltimore's next manager proves that the front office isn't prioritizing experience in choosing the right man for the job.
New York Yankees Coach Included In Orioles Managerial Search
However, while Flaherty doesn't have MLB managerial experience, another recently revealed candidate does.
An October 14 X post from SNY's Andy Martino wrote, "The Orioles have interviewed Yankees 3B coach and former Mets manager Luis Rojas for their managerial opening, league sources say. If he does not get a managerial job, the Yankees will want him back. Highly valued coach."
Rojas is an extremely interesting candidate. The son of MLB icon Felipe Alou, Rojas had a promising minor league career that was derailed by injuries before he was able to make it to the big leagues. Rojas then became a quality control coach for the New York Mets in 2019 before being named their manager in 2020.
He then managed the Mets for the 2020 and 2021 seasons but didn't have his contract renewed after producing a 103–119 record in his two seasons. Rojas joined the Yankees' coaching staff about six weeks after losing the Mets job and has been the Yankees' third base and outfield coach ever since.
In a subsequent article, Andy Martino alluded to the fact that New York was bracing to lose both Rojas and hitting coach James Rowson to managerial opportunities this winter. While he didn't specify if this meant other teams are expressing interest in hiring Rojas, the fact that the Yankees view him so highly and that Baltimore is showing interest suggests the Orioles might have competition in bringing him on board if that's the direction they decide to go.