Orioles fans give clear verdict on Tony Mansolino's future
Baltimore Orioles fans have to appreciate how interim manager Tony Mansolino salvaged the 2025 season for them by taking over for Brandon Hyde in May.
Perhaps salvage isn't the right word, because this Orioles season still ended in disappointment, given that the team won't be playing in the postseason. That said, they have been better than .500 since Mansolino took over, and nobody can deny that the on-field product over the past several months has been more enjoyable to watch than the first several months of the season.
However, fans appreciating what Mansolino did in 2025 isn't an endorsement for him to stick around after this season. As the front office appears to be mulling over whether to make Mansolino their full-time manager for 2026, fans seem to have a pretty clear consensus on whether they would like to keep their interim manager or look elsewhere for somebody who can return this young and talented Orioles roster to its 2023 and 2024 regular season glory.
Orioles Fans Provide Resounding Answer to Tony Mansolino Question
On September 27, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun posted a link to a recent article he wrote on X with the caption, "Orioles mailbag: Should Tony Mansolino be the manager in 2026?"
Baltimore fans gave a resounding "No" answer to this question, which was conveyed in the comments to Meyer's post.
"No. Short of Mansolino getting O’s over .500 record or to the playoffs, I don’t think it was ever a real possibility. They need a new voice from the outside with MLB managing success to help hold players accountable and have a real voice with the front office," one fan wrote.
Another fan added, "No thanks, he did an admirable job with what he was given but this team needs a veteran manger with his own voice, not a company yes man."
"thank you for your time tony but i want someone with a clear vision for the team," wrote a third.
While the aforementioned three responses provided some context to their "No" response, the vast majority of answers only needed one word.
While those who commented obviously don't make up the entire Orioles fan base, the unanimous sentiment that these fans have seems to speak volumes in that they don't want Mansolino around in a managerial role after Sunday's game.
Time will tell whether the front office sides with their fans in this regard.