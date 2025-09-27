Adley Rutschman reveals top priority for Orioles offseason
The Baltimore Orioles have some interesting decisions to make for this upcoming offseason. Perhaps the biggest is what they're going to do with their star catcher and face of the franchise, Adley Rutschman.
Rutschman's regression over the plate across the past two seasons has been covered extensively at this point. So is the fact that the arrival (and ensuing eight-year, $67 million contract extension) of Samuel Basallo makes it unclear which of these two will be the Orioles' primary catcher in the future.
While Baltimore's interim manager, Tony Mansolino, has asserted that there's more than enough room for Rutschman and Basallo on the roster, Mike Elias and the rest of the front office surely recognize the roster holes they could fill by trading Rutschman away.
Adley Rutschman Speaks on Orioles Offseason Priority
However, trade rumors seem to be the last thing on Rutschman's mind right now. He has another clear focus regarding this upcoming offseason, which was conveyed in comments he made that Roch Kubatko of MASN published in a September 27 article.
“Being injured is one of the worst things. More than anything, you just want to be out on the field being able to contribute, be around the guys, help the team. I think that’s definitely a priority going into the offseason for me," Rutschman said in the article.
"And we have great people around to help do that. I think that’s definitely something. But not the year we wanted, but I don’t think anyone has any doubts about what this team can do in the future," he continued.
“I think a lot of conversations to have with our hitting coaches, people around, and for me going into the offseason that’s going to be definitely the No. 1 thing that I’m going to talk about with them. Just trying to make the necessary adjustments to be able to move forward and obviously perform better.
“I think when it comes to this season, part of the tough part, but also the good part is that the season’s long, so you kind of go through your ups and downs,” Rutschman added. “Obviously, I want to be healthy and play in every single game and whether it’s good or bad, I want to be out on the field with the guys.
"So getting injured is not fun. You appreciate being out there, especially when you’re injured, because you want to be on the field with this group of guys," he concluded.
Rutschman missed about five weeks of the season with an oblique strain. His staying healthy (and staying on the Orioles) is a good focus for the former No. 1 overall MLB Draft pick to have ahead of 2026.