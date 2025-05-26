Orioles Finally Riding First Win Streak When They Desperately Need One
The Baltimore Orioles nab their winning streak since May 2 against the Kansas City Royals after beating this the Boston Red Sox 5-1 on Sunday afternoon. After several rain delays in a series that felt like it took up a whole week, the O's prevailed.
It was gonna take everyone, but thankfully, everyone showed up.
Dean Kremer, while not too flashy, did everything he needed to do with 5.1 innings, as he allowed seven hits, zero earned runs, and four strikeouts. It was his eighth consecutive start with five or more innings as his ERA moved down to 5.02.
The bullpen cleaned things up with Gregory Soto, Keegan Akin, Bryan Baker, and Andrew Kittredge all pitching in to close out the game and held the Red Sox to one run.
Orioles Offense Picks Things Up in Red Sox Win
The offense, like the pitching, was not overly flashy but did what it needed to do. Ryan O'Hearn led the way with three hits, including a home run, and a walk. Gunnar Henderson helped out with a hit and two walks, batting one spot ahead of O'Hearn.
Dylan Carlson had a home run as his one hit on the day.
Pending a win-streak in the double digits, it's hard to envision Baltimore taking this win streak into any meaningful territory. However, they have shown that they can put together a complete, statistically repeatable win with the group they currently have. And if you're going to start a streak against anyone, an in-division opponent is never a bad option.
The Orioles will now host a homestand starting with the St. Louis Cardinals, who are 30-23, have won seven of their last 10 and sit second in the National League Central. It will be a breath of fresh air to come back to the DMV and try to capitalize on some positive momentum.