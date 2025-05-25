Orioles Have 'No Choice but to Sell' After Rough Start, Says MLB Insider
The Baltimore Orioles have been one of baseball's most disappointing stories this season and their poor start will now force another massive shift in plans.
MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today handed out some early season superlatives on Sunday and among those received by the Orioles was the "biggest change of plans."
Nightengale explained by saying: "Baltimore, who fully intended to be a buyer at the trade deadline, now will have no choice but to be a seller with the third-worst record in baseball."
Whether or not the Orioles will decided to sell at the deadline has become the biggest talking point since it really became obvious that they had no chance of competing for a World Series run this year.
How Orioles' 2025 Season Has Unraveled
Things only continue to get worse for Baltimore as they sit with a 17-34 record after 51 games. They have a young core, so they might as well try to extend their window by selling veterans that are going to be leaving soon anyway and picking up some more prospects or younger options.
A handful of intriguing names were considered "attractive pieces" by Nightengale: Cedric Mullins, Ryan Mountcastle, Ryan O'Hearn, Seranthony Dominguez, Andrew Kittredge, Zach Eflin and Felix Bautista.
The biggest shock to see included would definitely be Baustista. The star closer is under team control through the 2027 season, but also hasn't looked the same since returning from from Tommy John surgery.
His Stuff+ numbers are down, his velocity is down and he has a 4.30 ERA in 14.2 innings of work this season.
If Baltimore could find a desperate team willing to hand over a couple of solid prospects for Bautista, it would at least be worth considering.
Mountcastle is someone else that has another year of team control, but he could be getting pushed out by the next wave of prospects.
The 28-year-old has had a disappointing 2025 with a .232/.267/.327 slash line through 47 games. He's another player that should definitely be moved if Baltimore can get a solid offer from someone else.
Top Orioles prospect Samuel Basallo is tearing the cover off the ball in the minors but doesn't have a place in the Majors with Mountcastle taking up first base and Adley Rutschman behind the plate.
The rest of the players mentioned by Nightengale should absolutely be dealt as they are all on expiring deals or have options that aren't likely to be picked up after the season.
It's time for general manager Mike Elias to give in to the truth that this season is over and they need to start selling pieces off.