Orioles GM Mike Elias Under Pressure Ahead of Deadline After Failed Offseason
The Baltimore Orioles made several changes to their roster this offseason in hopes of improving the team’s production on the field.
Their biggest splash was outfielder Tyler O’Neill, who agreed to a three-year, $49.5 million deal to help replace All-Star Anthony Santander, who signed with the Toronto Blue Jays in free agency.
Looking to add some more pop to the lineup, the Orioles also signed veteran catcher Gary Sanchez as the new backup to Adley Rutschman.
Outfielders Ramon Laureano and Dylan Carlson were eventually added as well.
On the mound, plenty of depth was added to the starting rotation with Tomoyuki Sugano, Charlie Morton and Kyle Gibson. An under-the-radar upgrade was provided to the bullpen with Andrew Kittredge being signed to a one-year deal.
At the time, there were some concerns about the team’s strategy of not targeting a front-end starter, but overall, the offseason haul was considered to be a solid one.
Alas, things haven’t quite panned out.
O’Neill has been on the injured list twice already and has not performed well when in the lineup. Sanchez, Carlson, Morton and Gibson have all been busts.
Kittredge began the season on the injured list, and by the time he returned, the wheels had already fallen off this season.
Wasting a year of shortstop Gunnar Henderson, who was also injured to begin the campaign, and the rest of the young core who are only going to get more expensive to keep around in the coming years, could put general manager Mike Elias on the hot seat after manager Brandon Hyde was already fired earlier in the season.
If Elias wants to receive any goodwill and build some positive momentum heading into 2026, he has to start ahead of this year's trade deadline.
Baltimore has plenty of tradable assets that would bring back some legitimate value should they be made available on the market.
Ryan O’Hearn is having a career season and is set to hit free agency, making him an ideal trade chip. Center fielder Cedric Mullins, starting pitchers Zach Eflin and Sugano and relief pitchers Seranthony Dominguez and Gregory Soto are all set to hit free agency as well.
Unless they are viewed as long-term assets and part of the plan for the future, Elias needs to see what he can receive in return for all of them.
It is the only way to make up for what turned out to be a disastrous offseason haul, restocking the organizational depth and then giving as much playing time as possible to the younger guys to see who should be part of the core moving forward.
