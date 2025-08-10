Orioles GM reveals why club hasn't called up top two prospects
Given that the Baltimore Orioles have already mailed it in regarding their chances of making the 2025 MLB playoffs, looking forward to the future is the best way for fans to feel a degree of optimism at this point.
Not only does Baltimore have several budding (and bona fide) superstars on their big league roster, but the club also has a couple of very promising prospects in its minor league system. The two most notable are the team's No. 1 overall prospect, Samuel Basallo (No. 8 prospect in all MLB), and No. 3 overall prospect Dylan Beavers, both of whom are currently with Triple-A Norfolk.
Basallo is hitting .277 with a .997 OPS and 23 home runs this year while Beavers has produced a .307 average, a .953 OPS, and 18 home runs.
Orioles GM Mike Elias Addresses Potential Basallo, Beavers Promotions
Since the Orioles are out of contention, much of the fan base is hoping the organization will promote both Basallo and Beavers before the end of the 2025 season, if only to provide a glimpse into what the team's future will look like.
But GM Mike Elias explained why he's hesitant to promote these two top prospects, which was conveyed in a quote he made when speaking to the Baltimore Banner's Danielle Allentuck for an August 10 article.
“It’s something that we’re talking about more and more frequently, the coaching staff and the front office,” Elias said of potentially promoting Basallo and Beavers in the article. “They are both having tremendous Triple-A seasons so that’s to be expected. I understand that, as we’ve had a lot of injuries and vacancies after the trade deadline, it kind of brings the conversation a little more to the forefront.
"But we sold at the deadline and as [interim manager Tony Mansolino has] been saying, we’re kind of in player development mode, so we don’t want to rush anything player development-wise because of a panic over major league need. We’re going to be ready for them when they’re ready," he added.
It seems obvious that both Basallo and Beavers have a bright future ahead when it comes to them producing for the Orioles down the line.
Then again, some of Baltimore's other can't-miss prospects have had slow starts at the big league level to this point, so Elias wanting to be cautious in promoting these two top prospects before they're fully ready makes a lot of sense.