Orioles slugger called top offseason trade candidate
Given how disappointing the Baltimore Orioles' 2025 season has been to this point, a lot of fans are already turning their attention toward how the team's roster will reshape itself during this upcoming offseason.
One would imagine that Baltimore's current crop of young talent will make it so they'll quickly re-tool their big league squad in order to compete in the AL East once again come 2026. While many of the Orioles' top hitters are under contract for the foreseeable future, first baseman Ryan Mountcastle will become a free agent in 2027.
Therefore, Baltimore's front office has an interesting decision to make in the next year or so, when it comes to re-signing Mountcastle, letting him walk in free agency, or trading him before the end of next season so they can get something in return.
Mountcastle Called Top Offseason Trade Candidate
R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports wrote an August 6 article that ranked "the top 10 MLB trade candidates for the 2025-26 offseason". And Ryan Mountcastle rounded out the top 10 of Anderson's list, as he wrote, "It sure feels like Mountcastle has been a fixture in these pieces for a long time.
"The same basic reasoning still applies: he's a right-right first baseman nearing his free-agent date who is employed by an organization with ample corner infield types (including top prospect Samuel Basallo). There is one complicating factor here and that's how he chose an inopportune time to have a down year. To be safe, you may want to mentally clock him as a non-tender candidate, too," he added.
While Mountcastle has been disappointing to this point in the 2025 season (he has a .247 average, .644 OPS, and 3 home runs in 190 at-bats), the fact that he's still just 28 years old and only two seasons removed from a campaign where he hit 18 home runs and posted a .780 OPS suggests that he'd command a solid return in a trade.
Mountcastle Makes Immediate Impact Amid Injury Return
Baltimore activated Ryan Mountcastle from the IL before their August 8 home game against the Athletics. And Mountcastle wasted no time making his presence felt, as he blasted a solo home run to straightaway center field in the first inning, thus giving the Orioles a 3-0 lead.
While that was the last run the Orioles scored all game long, it ended up being enough to secure a win, thus improving their record to 53-63 on the 2025 season.