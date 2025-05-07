Orioles Have Already Re-Adjusted Most Impactful In-Season Move
The Baltimore Orioles knew they were taking a risk with how they decided to fill out their pitching rotation this offseason.
Their ace, Corbin Burnes, departed in free agency, signing a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Instead of going to the top of the free agent market to replace him or making a trade for a front-end arm, they signed several veterans to bolster their depth.
One of those veterans was Charlie Morton, who was coming off a solid season with the Atlanta Braves.
He has not come close to producing at the same level as he has in previous years, as arguably the worst pitcher in baseball thus far in 2025.
Orioles Disappointment in Pitching Staff Continues
Through his first five appearances of the season, all starts, he had a 10.89 ERA across 20.2 innings pitched. He issued the most walks in baseball with 15 and had the most earned runs charged agianst him with 25.
He made one appearance as the bulk inning pitcher behind opener Keegan Akin and was called upon in relief of fellow free agent signing Kyle Gibson against the New York Yankees.
After that game, manager Brandon Hyde announced that Morton would be pitching out of the bullpen for the time being.
It was named the most impactful in-season move for the franchise by Chad Jennings of The Athletic (subscription required), making a change with the veteran.
It hasn’t made much of a difference in terms of his performance.
One relief appearance was made against the Kansas City Royals on May 4 and he gave up two earned runs on three hits, including a home run, in an 11-6 loss.
Only three days later, he is now set to make the start for Baltimore in the second game of their series against the Minnesota Twins.
This could very well be a situation where he is being deployed as an opener for a bulk innings pitcher behind him, since he just took the mound on Sunday.
Whatever the reason may be, it speaks volumes to the current state of the team’s pitching staff, which has tanked their chances of being contenders early in the season.
They continue to plummet in the power rankings shared by The Athletic, coming in at No. 24 this week after being ranked No. 21 last week.
Pitching is far from their only concern, with their lineup also not producing at the level they are capable of. But the lack of success from Morton and the staff is something most people could envision occurring.