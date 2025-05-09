Orioles' Inability to Produce In Key Offensive Stat Has Become Massive Concern
The Baltimore Orioles entered 2025 looking to take the next step with their young core of explosive hitters after making the Postseason in the previous two seasons. Both of these campaigns ended in early playoff exits, but it was very apparent the future was extremely bright for the rising squad.
A key driver of the team's success over the past two years was their ability to drive in baserunners at a high rate. According to Baseball Reference, Baltimore ranked first in the entire MLB in 2023 in both batting average (.287), and slugging percentage (.481) with runners in scoring position.
They took a slight step back in 2024 in both categories, but were still very effective when it came to driving in runs. Through their first 36 games of 2025 though, the offense has flipped to the opposite side of the spectrum in this crucial area.
As of this writing, the Orioles are the worst team in the entire MLB when it comes to hitting with runners in scoring position. This isn't hyperbole either, as Baltimore's .193/.268/.305 slash line with RISP ranks dead last in all of baseball.
This isn't to say that the Orioles' inability to drive in runs is the only area of concern for the team, as the starting rotation's shortcomings have also been very well documented. Unlike the pitching staff though, the offense was supposed to be the strength of the team.
Just How Bad Have the Baltimore Orioles Been?
As such, their futility in crucial situations at the plate has had an outsized impact on the team as a whole. Baltimore currently sits in the basement of an extremely competitive AL East with a 13-23 record, and have lost their last five in a row.
When the lineup continues to disappear at the plate in critical situations though, it's hard not to put most of the blame for this slow start at their feet.
There is a lot of baseball left to be played, so it's not like the sky has completely fallen over Camden Yards just yet. Recent history is full of teams who have experienced slow starts at the plate only to pick things up down the stretch and make playoff runs.
If the Orioles want to join this group though they're going to have to make some serious adjustments at the plate and fast. If they're unable to do so, then their slow start may end up spirlaing into one of the most disappointing seasons for the franchise in recent memory.