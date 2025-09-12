Orioles’ infielder set to begin rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk
It’s been a frustrating, injury-plagued year for Baltimore Orioles’ infielder Jordan Westburg. On Friday, he will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk and hopes to end the season on a bright note.
Westburg, 26, landed on the IL after spraining his right ankle in a game on August 18th. The third-year pro has been limited to just 73 games of action for the O’s after missing nearly two months of action with a strained left hamstring. In those 73 games, Westburg has compiled a slash line of .276/.326/.473 with 15 home runs, 34 RBI, and 53 runs scored in just 283 at-bats.
The infielder had high expectations heading into the season after finishing 2024 with a .792 OPS and belting 18 home runs with 63 RBI while playing at both second and third base. But as with most of the Orioles team, those expectations fell flat this year. That being said, Westburg’s output has certainly been hampered by his multiple injuries.
Baltimore has had Emmanuel Rivera filling in at third base for Westburg since he’s been on the IL. Once Westburg returns to the big league team, he should take over full-time duties again at third base, with Jackson Holliday manning second base, and Gunnar Henderson at shortstop. Westburg has had stints at all three infield positions throughout his three seasons with the O’s.
Westburg's Ceiling
Westburg’s potential has always been tantalizing, and he figures to be a part of the Orioles’ future beyond this season. He is currently on a one-year deal for $772,700 and is eligible for pre-arbitration in 2026. At just 26 years of age, Westburg is young enough to be a part of this core moving forward.
The third baseman brings production both at the dish and in the field with his glove. Westburg has flashed an impressive .984 fielding percentage in his three big league seasons across multiple infield positions. His noted strong arm allows him to make plays from across the diamond at third base.
Westburg’s rehab game on Friday will be his first action since injuring his ankle in August. With just sixteen games left in the season, Westburg will want to build some momentum that he can take into spring training next year.
The O’s third baseman will be looking to reclaim the success he had in 2024 when he was named to his first AL All-Star team. Whether that is with the Orioles or with another franchise remains to be seen.