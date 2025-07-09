Orioles Land Intriguing Prep Slugger in New MLB Mock Draft
The Baltimore Orioles must replenish their farm system, which once boasted multiple Top 100 prospects just a few seasons ago, in the 2025 MLB Draft.
This is partly because several of these players are now contributors to the lineup, including Gunnar Henderson and Jackson Holliday.
The Orioles also need to look to the future as they enter play on July 9 with the third-worst record in the American League.
More News: Orioles Send Tomoyuki Sugano to NL Contender in Hypothetical Trade Proposal
There’s certainly a case to take a pitcher with a scarce prospect pipeline and potential movement of some impending free agents at the trade deadline.
Baltimore is more likely to draft an impact position player with their first-round pick, as they have in the last six drafts.
While the Orioles will have their first selection at No. 19 overall in the first round, they also will have back-to-back selections at Nos. 30 and 31 as compensation for losing qualified free agents Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander to the Toronto Blue Jays.
More News: Orioles Rookie Pitcher Pulls Off Extraordinary Feat Against Mets
That may allow them still to grab a young arm in the first round while sticking to a strategy through the last six draft classes.
However, Keith Law with The Athletic (subscription required) released his latest MLB mock draft and projects that they will still deviate a bit from their norms with a prep hitter.
With the No. 19 pick, he has Baltimore selecting high school shortstop Gavin Fien alongside a few potential options.
“The Orioles are one of the teams that rely the most on their draft model, so the industry assumes they’re on guys with very strong data like Fien (one of the best overall hitters at showcases in 2024), Jace LaViolette (similar to several of their recent first-rounders, with strong data on contact and a lot of whiff), Xavier Neyens (same as LaViolette, but a high school infielder), or Gavin Kilen (low whiff, still strong hard-contact data),” Law wrote.
More News: Orioles Amongst Most Disappointing Teams With One of Largest Drops in Playoff Odds
He added that there hasn’t been much discussion about selecting a pitcher, although they have the luxury to be open with three first-round selections.
Fien might be the most polished hitter in the draft class, which might entice the Orioles to select their second high school position player in the last six years in the first round.
The Athletics drafted his brother, Dylan, in the seventh round in 2024. Fien is currently committed to the University of Texas.
He’s the No. 22 prospect on the MLB Pipeline rankings, and it’s one of several scouting reports that described an “unorthodox” setup and swing that he began to struggle with last spring.
More News: Orioles Veteran Preparing for Bullpen Session After Lengthy Shoulder Setback
He impressed on the United States U18 team the previous summer, batting .400 in Panama and playing first base.
That’s one of several positions he’s projected to have the tools to play at, in addition to a strong fit at third base and potentially a corner outfield spot.
The traits are apparent in Fien, and he fits a trusted strategy for Baltimore on draft night.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.