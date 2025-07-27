Orioles Lineup Made MLB History After Explosive Performance Against Rockies
The Baltimore Orioles have been the most disappointing team in baseball throughout the 2025 MLB regular season.
One of the reasons they are in the cellar of the American League East with a 46-58 record entering play on July 27 has been the inconsistent performance of their lineup.
Despite having some of the best young positional talent in the sport, the Orioles have been unable to consistently produce at the plate, with some of the players regressing this year from the heights they have previously reached.
More News: Orioles Slugger Cedric Mullins Could Be Great Fit for NL Contender
However, this talented group, despite some injuries to key players, showed just how good they can be in a historic beatdown of the visiting Colorado Rockies on July 26.
MLB history was made during the Orioles 18-0 shutout victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, exacting some revenge after the Rockies won the first game of the series on Friday night, 6-5.
According to OptaSTATS on X, on Saturday, Baltimore became the only MLB team in the modern era to have 12 or more players get an at-bat in a game and have each of them all record at least one hit and score at least one run.
More News: Wellington Aracena Gives Orioles High-Upside Pitcher Their Farm System Needs
Every player who stepped to the plate for the Orioles contributed to the blowout victory, and all but three of them, Jackson Holliday, Ramon Laureano and Colton Cowser, recorded at least one RBI as well.
Holliday, Gunnar Henderson, Ryan O’Hearn, Tyler O’Neill and Cedric Mullins all had multiple hits in the contest as well.
Baltimore finished the game with 18 hits, six of which were for extra-bases, and six drawn walks in what is one of the best offensive displays in the MLB this season.
More News: Orioles Trade Gregory Soto To Mets in Exchange for Minor League Arms
One of those extra base hits was recorded by backup catcher Alex Jackson, who channeled his inner Happy Gilmore, taking a walk-up approach in the batter’s box before launching a ball into the seats in center field.
Lost in the shuffle of their offensive fireworks was starting pitcher Trevor Rogers, who is regaining the form he showed earlier in his career when he was named a National League All-Star as a rookie with the Miami Marlins.
He fired seven shutout innings against Colorado, allowing only one hit and issuing one walk to go along with five strikeouts for his fourth victory of the campaign in eight starts.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.