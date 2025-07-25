Orioles Slugger Cedric Mullins Could Be Great Fit for NL Contender
With the trade deadline quickly approaching for the Baltimore Orioles, the team has begun their fire sale by shipping Gregory Soto to the New York Mets.
Despite making a little bit of a run, the Orioles have simply not been good enough to compete in 2025 with injuries being their main issue.
Coming into the year, this was a team that figured to be a playoff contender in the American League once again with a young core that was improving. However, Baltimore took a step back and are well under .500.
While the future might still be bright, they must make the most of the opportunity in front of them ahead of the trade deadline to get as much talent back into this organization as possible.
With plenty of veterans who are on expiring deals, the Orioles can restock their farm system if they part ways with some of their talented veterans.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about a potential trade partner for outfielder Cedric Mullins being the Mets.
“Although, the Mets will definitely need to look somewhere other than Kansas City or Pittsburgh to add that aforementioned bat. Maybe take a flyer on Baltimore CF Cedric Mullins.”
It has been a good season for New York in the National League, with the franchise going toe-to-toe with the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the NL East division.
As the trade deadline quickly approaches, the Mets figure to be a team that will be active, even after acquiring Soto to boost their bullpen.
In terms of a potential deal with Baltimore for Mullins, the former All-Star would be an upgrade for New York in center field, giving them a capable everyday guy that would slide Jeff McNeil back to the infield.
After the two sides completed a trade for Soto, that could make it easier for them to work on something centered around Mullins.
The Orioles already got back a decent prospect from the Mets in the Soto deal, so there is no reason why they couldn't get another one in a package for Mullins.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.