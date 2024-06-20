Orioles Load Up on Future Stars in Latest Mock Draft
The Baltimore Orioles are already busting with young talent in their farm system, so much so that it’s hard to find room for them at the Major League level these days.
But teams don’t stay young forever, and the Orioles know that the best way to remain competitive is to keep identifying and drafting talent. And, a recent ESPN mock draft has the Orioles and general manager Mike Elias cashing in big with three selections in the first two rounds.
The Orioles will select No. 22 overall in the first round of the MLB Draft on July 14 in Fort Worth, Texas. Baltimore then gets the No. 32 pick, the result of Gunnar Henderson winning AL Rookie of the Year in what is called a prospect promotion incentive pick. Then Baltimore selects No. 61 overall in the second round.
The Henderson compensation pick is part of the reason why the Orioles were able to give up their Competitive Balance Round A pick (No. 34 overall) to Milwaukee in the Corbin Burnes trade.
With that No. 22 overall pick ESPN projected the Orioles would take Kansas State shortstop Kaelen Culpepper.
The versatile Tennessee native slashed .328/.419/.574/.993 for the Wildcats, who reached the Super Regionals this year. He had 15 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs and 59 RBI. He also stole 17 bases. He’s displayed a good eye at the plate with 35 walks and just 41 strikeouts.
Culpepper, an All-Big 12 selection, can play second and third base, in addition to shortstop.
With that No. 32 pick the mock has the Orioles snagging Tennessee star third baseman Billy Amick, who is still busy as the Volunteers will play in the championship series of the Men’s College World Series.
Formerly at Clemson, he transferred to the Vols this season and powered up the Vols’ explosive lineup with a slash line of .311/.392/.664/1.056. He has 13 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 64 RBI. The All-SEC selection has played both corner positions, in addition to a little right field.
With the second round pick the Orioles were linked to Missouri State outfielder Zack Stewart.
Stewart was a quietly productive player for the Bears, as he slashed .300/.377/.630/1.007 with eight doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 55 RBI. The left-handed hitting outfielder was All-Missouri Valley Second Team in both 2023 and 2024 and named the MVC Freshman of the Year in 2023.