Orioles Make Call Up of Coby Mayo Official, Move Ryan Mountcastle to IL
For the second time this year, Coby Mayo will be playing for the Baltimore Orioles.
After it was reported late on Friday night that the slugging prospect was on his way to meet the Orioles in Baltimore following Ryan Mountcastle's early exit from the big league contest, that has now been made official.
In an announcement by the team, they revealed Mountcastle is being placed on the 10-day injured list with a strain in his right hamstring.
Other roster moves made on Saturday include backup catcher Chadwick Tromp being designated for assignment, with outfielder Jordyn Adams getting his contract selected from Triple-A Norfolk.
The headline-grabbing news is the promotion of Mayo, though.
He has not had good showings in his three previous stints, going 5-for-53 in his 21 Major League games where he's struck out 28 times and has failed to hit a ball over the fence.
That is a stark difference from his minor league numbers, where he has been dominant throughout the different levels of the farm to earn himself the designation of being a top prospect in the entire sport, not just the organization.
Everyone is hoping things go better for Mayo this time around.
He expressed frustration and disappointment following his last option back to the minors, but with Mountcastle now on the shelf and Jordan Westburg not back from his own injured list stint, there's a chance Mayo gets more more runway to prove himself.
Of course, he has to perform when he gets those opportunities.
He'll have a chance to do so on the last day of May and during the early part of June.