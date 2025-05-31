Orioles Top Prospect on Way to Baltimore After Star Slugger Leaves Game
The Baltimore Orioles are off to a terrible start to the season and injuries continue to pile up for the franchise.
On the heels of the Orioles placing their star center fielder Cedric Mullins on the injured list, slugger Ryan Mountcastle was forced to leave their game on Friday early with a hamstring injury.
It has been a struggle for the first baseman this year, and a hamstring injury won’t help him turn things around.
So far in 2025, he has slashed .246/.280/.348 with just two home runs and 15 RBI in 52 games. The struggles of Mountcastle have contributed to the offense for Baltimore not being up to par this campaign.
With Mountcastle seemingly trending toward missing time, top prospect Coby Mayo is reportedly on his way to the Orioles, potentially to take his spot. MASN's Roch Kubatko was the first to report.
The talented prospect for Baltimore hasn’t quite found his groove in the Majors, but this might be an excellent opportunity for him to get normal playing time and get a chance to prove himself.
Mayo made his debut in 2024, but the results were dreadful. He slashed .098/ .196 /.098 in 17 games and was sent back to the minors.
So far this season, he has played just four games in the Majors, but that will likely be changing.
As one of the best prospects in the organization and the league overall, Mayo deserves a chance to prove what he can do for an extended period. Whether the Orioles want to admit it or not, their year is likely done, and getting playing time regularly for a player like Mayo is a smart decision.