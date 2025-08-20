Orioles manager reveals reason for not starting Samuel Basallo
Prior to the Baltimore Orioles' August 19 game against the Boston Red Sox, news broke that star catcher Adley Rutschman was scratched from the starting lineup due to right abdominal discomfort.
Of course, this was concerning for Orioles fans. MASN’s Roch Kubatko noted in an X post that Rutschman noticed soreness in his side on August 18, which didn't improve overnight. Therefore, Baltimore is "playing it safe" by sitting him out on Tuesday and plans to have it checked out on August 20.
Most would have figured that Samuel Basallo, who is the Orioles' top prospect, plays catcher, and went 3-for-9 with a double and four RBIs in his first two MLB games since getting called up over the weekend, would have gotten the start in Rutschman's stead.
But Orioles interim head coach Tony Mansolino opted to start veteran Alex Jackson instead.
Mansolino explains reason for not starting Samuel Basallo
Orioles fans aren't happy about their prized prospect not receiving an opportunity to start during Tuesday's game, especially because Baltimore's season is essentially over in terms of their chances for making the playoffs.
Mansolino was asked about the decision not to start Basallo before Tuesday's game and sent a clear message.
“I do think there’s validation in these guys not getting thrown to the wolves completely here from the get go. You’ve got to kind of see the big picture, be smart, not kill them right away, just kind of weave them into it," Mansolino said, per an X post from Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner.
While Mansolino's sentiment is fair enough, there's an argument to be made that Basallo was thrown to the wolves in starting during the past two games, including him having started at catcher during the Orioles' 6-3 win over the Red Sox on Monday. And his success there suggests he had passed that test with flying colors.
Kostka's post has already amassed nearly 100,000 views in less than three hours, as Orioles fans are expressing frustration with their interim head coach's explanation.
Ultimately, this frustration will likely blow over, as Basallo has a long and prosperous career ahead of him. But in a regular season that has been so devoid of things to get excited about (especially when compared to the past two campaigns), Orioles fans are looking for any snippet of optimism and excitement they can get.
And having Basallo in the starting lineup is one example of how they could have gotten it.