Orioles slugger makes strong admission about team's future
The Baltimore Orioles are at a crucial crossroads right now. After being one of baseball's best regular season teams over the past two seasons, the Orioles floundered in the playoffs both seasons, failing to win a single game in the postseason.
Still, expectations for this team had remained high heading into 2025, given how young and talented their roster was. However, there were clear question marks, specifically regarding the starting rotation.
And not only did those question marks turn into clear concerns once the season began, but several star hitters (such as Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson) have also regressed in terms of production this season. As a result, the Orioles have a disappointing 57-67 record, are in last place in the AL East, and decided to sell several standout players at the trade deadline.
Jordan Westburg's Comments on Baltimore Orioles Future
So, after this failure of a 2025 season, the question becomes where do the Orioles go from here? While some might blame the front office for not putting the team in a good position, Orioles standout infielder Jordan Westburg doesn't share that same sentiment, which was conveyed in a quote he had that Baltimore Sun Orioles reporter Jacob Calvin Meyer shared on X on August 17.
Read more: Orioles superstar called 'most likely' offseason trade candidate
"Look, if we want to force the front office’s hand, or force things to happen in this organization, we’ve got to prove that we’re able to play winning baseball. That’s very important to this clubhouse. That’s very important to me. I hate losing, and I don’t care what the clubhouse looks like or what the record looks like, who we’re facing. My one goal when we step on the field is to play winning baseball, any way I possibly can. Some days that doesn’t work out, right? That’s baseball," Westburg said.
"But I think in saying that, the majority of guys, if not everybody in this clubhouse, feels the same way. Since June, we’ve got a winning record, playing some good ball. We’ve played two really good series. And it is important for us to keep stacking those together, to keep remembering that, yeah, this doesn’t happen this year, but we’re playing for the future," he added.
Westburg is right in noting that the Orioles have been playing good baseball over the past two or so months. While that won't be enough to salvage this season, perhaps it can serve as momentum for when 2026 rolls around.