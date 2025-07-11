Orioles Manager Reveals When Injured Starting Pitchers Will Make Next Rehab Starts
The Baltimore Orioles have been hit incredibly hard by injuries this season, but some positive updates have been provided on two injured starting pitchers -- Zach Eflin and Cade Povich -- who are working their way toward returning to the Major League mound.
As shared by Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun, both players are set to make rehab starts on Sunday, July 13.
Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino revealed that Eflin, who is dealing with a balky lower back, will be pitching at Triple-A Norfolk that day. Povich, who is battling a hip ailment, will start at either High-A Aberdeen or Double-A Bowie.
This is the second injured list stint for Eflin this year, who dealt with a right lat strain that sidelined him in early April for more than a month.
His rehab is one that is going to garner plenty of attention because he could be a target by multiple teams ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
As an impending free agent, contenders that are looking for a reliable middle-of-the-rotation starting pitcher that can produce at a high level for stretches might be interested in him as a rental.
Thus far, he has not produced like a potential front-end starter, going 6-5 with a 5.95 ERA in 62 innings of work.
If Eflin is traded, it will be the second straight deadline he is moved; Baltimore acquired him last year from the Tampa Bay Rays and he was excellent with a 2.60 ERA in nine starts and 55.1 innings.
Povich, in his second season of Major League action, has struggled to produce. He has a 5.15 ERA through 13 appearances (12 starts) across 64.2 innings with 68 strikeouts.
Getting the lefty back into the mix at the big league level will be a boost for the team to have someone who can eat innings and so that he can gain some value experience down the stretch.
