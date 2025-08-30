Orioles manager's Adley Rutschman injury update speaks volumes
In an August 24 article, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale got brutally honest when it came to star catcher Adley Rutschman's Baltimore Orioles future.
"There will be no bigger position player on the trade block this winter than Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman. Rutschman became expendable once the Orioles signed 21-year-old catcher Samuel Basallo to a team-friendly eight-year, $67 million contract that won’t pay him more than $1 million annually until 2029," Nightengale wrote.
He later added, "Look for [Rutschman] to be wearing another uniform come spring training."
Nightengale's sentiment isn't uncommon, as many in the industry are suggesting that Rutschman's time with the Orioles could conclude once the 2025 season ends.
Rutschman was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain on August 21. Given the uncertain nature of oblique injuries and the Orioles not being in contention for a playoff spot, some fans were wondering whether this injury might mean the end of Rutschman's season.
And if it was, that could mean Rutschman has played his final game with the Orioles.
Orioles Manager Sends Adley Rutschman Injury Update
However, Baltimore interim manager Tony Mansolino provided a pretty optimistic update regarding Rutschman's chances to return to the Orioles' lineup this season, which was conveyed in an August 29 article from Roch Kubatko of MASN.
“All indications at the beginning of the injury, the assessment, the imaging was 'yes.' Seems like he’s trending fine," Mansolino said of Rutschman.
"There’s no baseball activities going on right now, but talking with Adley and my hope is yes, he’ll be back, and hopefully play 10 days, two weeks would be great if we get to that point," Mansolino continued.
Fans have got to be feeling good about these comments, as it seems that Rutschman is progressing well and is likely to return at some point in early to mid September.
When assessing why the Orioles' injured players (including Rutschman, Jordan Westburg, Tyler O'Neill, and Jorge Mateo) need to get back on the field despite Baltimore not being in the playoff picture, Mansolino said, “I think it’s more mental than anything. Just the fact that you come back and you play in a big league game and you finish out the year with your buddies, with your boys, with your teammates, I think that’s important.
"But then, it indicates that you’re healthy at the end of the year, so you enter the offseason as a healthy player, which means you’re taking time off, your body’s recovering, you’re starting your normal cycles of hitting, throwing, whatever they do, at the normal time, versus if you finish the year on the shelf, then you’re continuing to rehab and your normal cycles might not be the same," he added, per Kubatko.
So while Rutschman's future in Baltimore is unclear after 2025, it seems that Orioles fans will get to cheer him on before this current season concludes.