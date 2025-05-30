Recently Signed Orioles Utility Man Elects Free Agency Over Outright Assignment
The Baltimore Orioles need all the offensive help they can get right now.
With their projected stars underperforming and other key contributors on the shelf with injuries, adding anyone who can potentially provide a spark is not a bad move to make.
The Orioles thought they might have accomplished that by signing Cooper Hummel.
While he doesn't have numbers that suggest he could be an impact player with a career slash line of just .159/.255/.275, the versatile utility man also has 82 Major League games under his belt and could have at least given them another option to use coming off a strong showing in spring training.
However, Hummel didn't even appear in a game before leaving the organization.
According to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors, Baltimore announced that Hummel elected to become a free agent again instead of accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk following clearing waivers after he was designated for assignment on May 26.
Signed to a Major League contract the day prior, he was the casualty of a roster move when the Orioles decided to promote catcher Chadwick Tromp in the wake of that unit getting banged up.
Hummel is now free to sign with anyone.
He began the year with the Houston Astros before being DFA'd prior to the season beginning.
That prompted him to sign a minor league deal with the New York Yankees after he rejected the outright assignment by the Astros, but his stint with Baltimore's AL East foe was short-lived when he triggered his release clause on May 24.
The Orioles will have to go back to the drawing board as they search for more help, but hopefully they will get some reinforcements soon with both Jordan Westburg and Colton Cowser beginning their rehab assignments.