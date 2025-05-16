Orioles Offseason Acquisition Joins Multiple Former All-Stars in Impressive Feat
The Baltimore Orioles have had some extreme difficulties when it comes to their 2025 season, and specifically in regards to their pitching staff. As a team, they rank fourth to last in ERA (5.34), second to last in strikeouts (303), and second to last in batting average allowed (.277) through their first 42 games of the year. This has exacerbated the issue of having the oldest average starting rotation in the MLB at the start of the year, as now they have had to make multiple switches to change things up.
With the offense also not looking great to start the year, they have had nearly no ability to keep up with opponents in either regard. This has caused the issue of not being able to come back when down as well, which is something else entirely.
One of the few bright spots on the team has been an offseason signing made this year, as starting pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano has put the pitching staff on his back in many regards. Through the first eight starts of the year he has a 4-2 record, 2.72 ERA, 1.014 WHIP, and 26 strikeouts to eight walks.
A statistic that was recently noted by Jake Rill of MLB.com is that Sugano is one of only five total Orioles pitchers to have a 2.72 or lower ERA in their first eight MLB appearances (with at least 40 innings pitched).
Who Are the Other Orioles Pitchers to Complete This Feat of Excellence?
The other four pitchers to complete this feat is what makes the statistic so interesting, as they have a combined six All-Star appearances and one of them was elected into the Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame. Baltimore has a pretty substantial history of quality pitchers, and multiple of the best are listed here.
First up is Steve Barber, who, in 1960 had a 1.80 ERA in 45 innings pitched for the Orioles, and would go on to play seven seasons with the team. He was a two-time All-Star, and threw a combined no-hitter for the team in 1967, along with being elected into the team's Hall of Fame. He is most definitely someone any pitcher would like to be in company with in any statistic.
The other two All-Stars of the bunch are Chuck Estrada (2.70 ERA in 43.1 innings pitched) and Zack Britton (2.42 ERA in 52 innings pitched), who both went on to receive two All-Star selections in their careers. In the season that Estrada completed this feat, he also went on to lead the American League in wins with 18 total.
The final player to do this was Bob Milacki from 1988 to 1989, posting a 2.62 ERA in 55 innings pitched. While he would never become an All-Star, he had a seven-year MLB career and was also a part of a combined no-hitter in 1991 for Baltimore. This is an exceptional group of talent to be bunched up with, and as the season continues, hopefully Sugano can join even more elite company with his level of play.