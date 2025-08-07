Orioles option reliever back to Triple-A Norfolk
The Baltimore Orioles have had a busy transaction wire since last week’s trade deadline. On Thursday, the Orioles optioned one reliever back to Triple-A Norfolk to make room for another.
On Tuesday, the Orioles claimed reliever Rico Garcia off waivers from the New York Mets. As a corresponding move, fellow relief pitcher Elvin Rodriguez will be sent down to the Triple-A Norfolk Tides; Rodriguez was another waiver claim by Baltimore, having acquired him from the Milwaukee Brewers on July 16.
Rodriguez, 27, made just one appearance with the Orioles on Monday; the right-hander allowed three hits, including a pair of solo homers, across just one inning of work. The blowup gave him a season-long ERA of 9.15 in the majors with a 1.68 WHIP in 19.2 total innings. Rodriguez is still young, but has yet to show much at the major league level. He has had brief stints with four different MLB teams since debuting in 2022, but holds a ghastly 9.40 career ERA in 15 games of action.
As for Garcia, he will join his third different team this season and second in the AL East division. He made a lone appearance with the New York Yankees in addition to two separate stints with the Mets. At least on paper, Garcia presents as a notable upgrade on Rodriguez and should be a serviceable arm for the remainder of the season. So far this year, Garcia has a 3.52 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in 15.1 innings.
This will also be Garcia’s second stint with the Orioles, after suiting up in six games for the team in 2022. At the end of that season, Garcia elected to enter free agency after being optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. Before signing with the Mets on a minor league deal last winter, the 31-year-old also played for the Oakland Athletics and Washington Nationals in 2023, while spending the entire 2024 season in the minors.
As the Orioles look ahead to 2026, they will use their remaining games to evaluate arms for next year’s bullpen. The team has been without closer Felix Bautista for most of the season, and hard-throwing Yennier Cano has regressed from the previous two years.
If Garcia can continue his strong play this year, he could carve out a spot for himself in next year’s pen. After being officially activated on Thursday, he should be available for the Orioles in Friday’s series opener against the Athletics.