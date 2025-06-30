Orioles Place Star Pitcher on Injured List With Lower Back Discomfort
The Baltimore Orioles continue to struggle and they simply can’t shake the injury bug that has plagued them for most of the season so far.
While it has been an extremely disappointing year for the Orioles, a lot of the reason for their inconsistencies has been the number of key players who have missed time.
The starting rotation has rightfully taken most of the play for the poor campaign, but this is a unit that has seen a majority of its starters miss time. Unfortunately, that trend seems to be continuing.
After making it through just one inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, Orioles pitcher Zach Eflin was forced to leave the game with back tightness. Now, he will be heading to the injured list for the second time already this campaign.
It has been a tough year for the right-hander in 2025. He was great for Baltimore in 2024, but has yet to be able to find that type of success again. So far, he has totaled a 6-5 record and a 5.95 ERA.
With the Orioles trending toward being a seller this summer, Eflin was going to be a name frequently mentioned in trade rumors, with this being the last year of his contract. However, with another injury and some ineffectiveness on the mound, that has become a major question mark now.
Replacing Eflin in the rotation will be 26-year-old Brandon Young. The right-hander has made three starts in the Majors so far this season, but the results haven’t been great. With a 7.11 ERA in 12.2 innings pitched, the Orioles will be hoping this stint will be a better one.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.