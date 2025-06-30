Baltimore Orioles Injured Star Wants Back on Field 'as Soon as Possible'
The Baltimore Orioles have been absolutely demolished by injuries over the course of their 2025 campaign, with the vast majority of their roster having dealt with some form of setback in the last few months.
While their lack of success and production cannot exclusively be attributed to the injuries they have been seeing, it certainly plays a role in their inability to find any momentum and improve over the course of the year.
After a strong 2024 season from the Orioles, they have completely fallen back to their previous form in 2025, and it is going to be immensely difficult to dig themselves out of the hole they have put themselves into.
One of the most notable reasons for that is that the team will be without one of their better players for quite a while, as catcher Adley Rutschman strained his oblique and could miss up until or through the All-Star break.
There have been some recent updates surrounding his injury, but the unfortunate news is that it seems as though the timeline is relatively the same, and he will miss quite a bit more time before being ready to return.
While not physically ready, he made it extremely clear that mentally he wants to be on the field as soon as possible.
In recent news, it was noted by Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun that Rutschman is progressing but is unsure of when he will return, and that he recently stated he wants to return, "as quick as possible."
In an additional report by Jake Rill of MLB.com, he would transcribe the following quote from Rutschman: “It’s the worst. I want to be out there with the guys.”
It is unfortunate that Rutschman is set to miss a decent amount of time, but it is good to hear that he is going to try and get back as soon as possible for the team. Dealing with his first injured list appearance of his career is definitely going to be difficult, especially considering it is a longer one, but hopefully, he is able to get back to 100% soon.
Despite a cold start to the year at the plate, Rutschman really started to turn things around a bit right before this injury. Getting him back and giving him time to fully recover so he is ready to go again will be critical, as ensuring no further setbacks happen will be good for his long-term outlook.
