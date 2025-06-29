Baltimore Orioles Deemed 'Biggest Disappointment' in Baseball This Season
The Baltimore Orioles have been unable to get going this season and with the MLB trade deadline quickly approaching, becoming sellers seems like the likely course of action.
Before the start of the 2025 campaign, it was the Orioles who had won the most games in the American League the previous two years. This was looking like a team with an upward trajectory, but unfortunately, this season has been a hiccup in that journey.
Things started out poorly in the offseason with the questionable decisions by general manager Mike Elias in regard to personnel. Furthermore, injuries to both the starting rotation and the lineup didn’t make things any better.
Now, the team finds themselves way back in the AL East standings, and making some sort of miraculous run seems unlikely.
For a team that was considered to be one of the best in the league, being well under .500 is a massive disappointment, even with notable injuries.
Alden Gonzalez of ESPN recently wrote about the Orioles being the biggest disappointment in all of baseball in the first half of the season.
“There is no bigger disappointment through this season's first half than the Orioles, and it probably isn't even close," he wrote.
Being deemed the biggest disappointment in baseball is a bold statement, but when looking at the expectations coming into the year compared to the results, it’s fair to say that as of now.
While the Colorado Rockies might be the worst team in the league by a wide margin, they weren’t expected to be good unlike Baltimore.
There are a couple of other teams that have underperformed based on expectations coming into the campaign, with the Atlanta Braves, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Texas Rangers all not being where they would like to be.
However, those teams mentioned are still in a much better situation than the Orioles as of now.
Even though this season has been a massive disappointment, Baltimore has yet to wave the white flag on the year. The franchise still seems hopeful that when key players come off the injured list they will be able to make a crazy run in the AL.
The Orioles must be careful about being too optimistic about players returning and look at the likelihood of them making the postseason.
This is a team that if they decided to sell would be able to get quite the haul for some of their talent on expiring deals. That would be far more important than winning a few more games in the second half of the year long-term.
While they might be the biggest disappointment in the league, there is still hope that the young core can quickly bounce back in 2026.
