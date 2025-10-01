Inside The Orioles

Orioles players admit if they want Tony Mansolino back as manager

Multiple Baltimore Orioles players got honest about whether they want Tony Mansolino as their manager in 2026.

Grant Young

Jul 2, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino (36) walks back to the dugout during the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Perhaps the biggest decision that Mike Elias and the rest of the Baltimore Orioles front office will need to make this offseason is whether they're going to keep Tony Mansolino around as manager.

Mansolino took over after Brandon Hyde was fired in May. He did an admirable job helping Baltimore right the ship, especially given how poorly the team was playing when he assumed managerial duties. The Orioles produced a record over .500 while Mansolino was their manager, but it wasn't nearly enough to get them back into postseason contention.

Orioles fans (at least those active on social media) have made it clear that they don't want Mansolino returning as the team's manager in 2026. However, the decision isn't ultimately up to fans. The opinions that the Orioles' front office has are more important, and the most important opinion of all is that of Baltimore's roster, given that they are the ones who experienced Mansolino as a manager.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Chayce McDermott (59) hands the ball off on September 18, 2025
Anonymous Orioles Players Weigh In On Wanting Tony Mansolino to Return

Danielle Allentuck of The Baltimore Banner published an article on October 1 that asked four anonymous Orioles players their opinions about several questions surrounding the franchise. One of these questions was, "Should interim manager Tony Mansolino be named the manager for next year?"

"It’s a tough question to answer because number one, I didn’t really have a tight connection with Manso. But on the flip side, I think a lot of the younger guys tend to look up to him. But all in all, I think results say a lot," one player responded.

Another said, "I think he deserves a shot, for sure. I don’t know exactly what the record is since he’s taken over, but I think he at least deserves a crack at it."

"I would love to have him back next year. He’s great — great being around the guys. He keeps it light, keeps it loose but he expects us to play the right way and he keeps a tight ship. So I would love having him back," added a third.

The fourth player who was asked this question declined to answer, which suggests he probably doesn't want Mansolino to return.

It sounds like players are divided about whether they want Mansolino back as their manager in 2026. Ultimately, the decision will rest in the hands of the Orioles' front office. But perhaps Mike Elias will be asking several key players directly what they think the right course of action is, which could influence his verdict.

Published
