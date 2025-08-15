Orioles' poor offseason signing has quickly become a disastrous contract
As the Baltimore Orioles continue to try and find some bright spots down the stretch, they have to be regretting some of their offseason decisions that led them to this point.
This past offseason, the Orioles knew that they were going to have two of their top players hitting free agency. Both Anthony Santander and Corbin Burnes ended up signing elsewhere during the offseason, and while both are hurt with their new teams, their production with Baltimore in 2024 was significant.
While Burnes was the ace of the staff, Santander also led the team in home runs with 44. There was certainly a lot of attention put on the loss of Burnes, and rightfully so, but losing Santander was also a sizable blow.
Baltimore likely thought the signing of outfielder Tyler O’Neill would have helped replace Santander’s production, but they were mistaken. The Orioles signed O’Neill to a three-year, $49.5 million deal over the winter, and are likely regretting that decision.
Orioles Are Stuck With O'Neill Now
Coming off a strong year with the Boston Red Sox, O’Neill figured to get a nice contract, but he has had a ton of injuries throughout his career, and Baltimore signing him to a multi-year deal was risky.
From O’Neill’s perspective, this was likely a great contract to sign. If he was able to prove that the 2024 campaign was no fluke and could stay healthy, he had an opt-out after this season if he wanted to use it. However, the 30-year-old has slashed .210/.293/.434 with eight home runs and 23 RBI in just 43 games due to injury; due to his struggles, it would be shocking to see him opt out of his deal with $16.5 million coming to him next year.
For a team like Baltimore that hasn’t spent a ton of money on free agents in recent years, this is a signing that is going to handicap the franchise going into the winter. While the team did show more of a willingness to spend last winter, the signing of O’Neill was a poor choice.
When healthy, he can be a great slugger with a ton of power that a team would love to have. However, he has only played over 100 games twice in his career and is simply far too injury-prone.
The Orioles knew this when they signed him and were willing to take the risk. While things could change in the 2026 campaign, this has been a disastrous signing for the franchise so far.