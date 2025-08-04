Orioles predicted to sign Phillies starter to $104 Million deal
It has been a disappointing season for the Baltimore Orioles, who are in last place in the American League East and starting to think about 2026.
Last winter, the Orioles saw two of their most productive players leave in free agency, with both Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander heading elsewhere. Although owner David Rubenstein opened his wallet in turn, Baltimore's free agency decisions didn't work out for the most part, resulting in a disastrous start to the campaign.
While injuries were a significant issue, it was the starting rotation that took most of the blame for the early struggles. Aside from Tomoyuki Sugano, the rest of the staff was either hurt or performing poorly. As such, the front office has taken a lot of heat for not making good signings over the winter and leaving the rotation as a question mark.
When the Orioles get to free agency this winter, they surely won’t make the same mistake twice, and getting some help for the starting rotation will likely be priority number one.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently predicted that the Orioles would address their starting rotation in a significant way by signing Philadelphia Phillies starter Ranger Suarez to a four-year, $104 million deal.
“One of those teams is the Baltimore Orioles, who should have both a preposterous amount of room in the budget to make a Suárez-sized splash and a lot of regret about not doing more to address the starting rotation this past offseason.”
Pursuing Suarez would be an excellent move by the Orioles, with the southpaw coming off being a National League All-Star in 2024 and being deserving of a nomination this year as well. So far in 2025, the left-hander has totaled an 8-4 record and 2.68 ERA. It has been one of the best campaigns of his career thus far, and it comes at a good time, with it being a contract year.
While the 29-year-old has been very good for the Phillies, they have a surplus of starting pitchers already and a top prospect in Andrew Painter, who will need a spot in the rotation soon. That will likely result in them letting the southpaw walk in free agency.
Even though Suarez might be somewhat expendable for Philadelphia, he could be the ace of the staff for Baltimore. The Orioles have a great young pitcher in Grayson Rodriguez, but he has yet to pitch this year, with injuries being an issue.
If the Orioles wants to have a bounce-back campaign in 2026, Suarez would be a great pitcher to target. Baltimore will have the opportunity to watch the lefty first-hand this week, as he is scheduled to pitch against them on Wednesday.