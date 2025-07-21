Orioles Predicted to Trade Pair of Stars to Padres At Next Week's Trade Deadline
The Baltimore Orioles have not been able to overcome their incredibly slow start to the 2025 campaign and are indeed expected to sell off a few pieces at next week's MLB trade deadline.
CBS Sports analyst Mike Axisa predicts that the Orioles will be able to find a trade partner for two players at once with the San Diego Padres. In particular, Axisa stated that the Padres would trade for both Baltimore outfielder Cedric Mullins and starting pitcher Zach Eflin.
Mullins will have plenty of trade value at the deadline, even if his play has started to drop since the start of the year.
The 30-year-old has posted a .218/.300/.405 slash line with 13 home runs and 42 RBI with 14 stolen bases. He was making pace for his second career 30/30 campaign, but that has since slowed down.
At his absolute worst, Mullins can flash power at any given moment and actually hits southpaws fairly well for a lefty.
San Diego needs another starting outfielder and Mullins should be able to provide a high-potential bat for the postseason.
Padres starting pitchers not named Nick Pivetta have been struggling over the past few months. Positive momentum wouldn't be the best word to attach to Eflin, but the potential is there if he can get back on track.
Just last year, the Orioles traded for Eflin at the deadline after a mediocre start to the year and he provided a 2.60 ERA in the second half.
That would be perfect production for San Diego, but the hill to climb back is much steeper this time around.
Eflin has posted a 5.95 ERA over 12 starts with a 1.435 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 62 innings. He also hasn't pitched in the Majors since the end of June, but is already working his way through his rehab starts to get back.
In this predicted trade, Baltimore would be receiving a prospect haul of Boston Bateman, Humberto Cruz and Kash Mayfield from San Diego. While the Orioles wouldn't be getting a star prospect in return, it's still a fair asking price for who they are giving up.
That is a trio of pitching prospects that are a few years away from the Majors, but could be the potential future core of the rotation in Baltimore.
Mayfield is the oldest of the group at 20, and he was a first-round pick during last year's MLB draft. Bateman was their second-round pick in the same class.
