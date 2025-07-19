NL East Contender Named Best Trade Spot for Orioles Star Cedric Mullins
There are a number of players on the Baltimore Orioles who are going to garner a lot of interest on the trade market ahead of the MLB trade deadline on July 31.
One of the players who has an incredibly high likelihood of being on the move is center fielder Cedric Mullins.
A 13th round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Campbell University, he has overcome the odds to be a majority contributor to the team over the last few years, even earning a spot on the American League All-Star Team in 2021.
He hasn’t quite reached the same level he did that campaign, when he hit 30 home runs and stole 30 bases with 37 doubles, but Mullins has been a consistent source of power, speed and defensive ability throughout his career.
This is the fifth consecutive season he is on pace to have an OPS+ of at least 101, hitting 13 home runs with 13 stolen bases and 14 doubles.
His defensive impact has taken a major step back in 2025, with his -2 Fielding Run Value being in the 29th percentile, but his track record speaks for itself.
Even if he isn’t an elite defender in center any more, he provides more than enough value to be an upgrade in the outfield for several contending teams.
Set to hit free agency in a few months, there may not be a player in the MLB who is more likely to be on the move ahead of the trade deadline than Mullins.
The Orioles should be looking to get whatever value they can out of him, and every other impending free agent on the roster, before they hit free agency this winter.
Who could show interest in Mullins on the trade market?
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report has listed the New York Mets as the best trade fit for the former All-Star.
“The Mets have given 273 plate appearances to Tyrone Taylor this season, and he is hitting .213/.267/.313 for a 68 OPS+, so finding an upgrade in the outfield should be a priority. Mullins would allow Jeff McNeil to shift back to second base, leaving Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio to split time at the hot corner,” he wrote.
A lineup that already includes Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo needing more help may seem odd, but the Mets are thin beyond those four stars.
Acquiring Mullins would address their need in center field, where Taylor and Jose Siri have not gotten the job done.
As a likely rental, the price to acquire him from Baltimore likely isn’t very high, but there are several teams who need an upgrade in the outfield and there aren’t many options available.
It won’t require a top prospect, but someone inside the top 15 of their prospects will likely have to be offered to Baltimore to get a deal done.
