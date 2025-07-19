Orioles Predicted To Trade Most MLB Players at Trade Deadline
With the second half of the season underway, playoff hopes for the Baltimore Orioles are extremely slim as of now.
Barring a major winning streak to begin play after the All-Star break, the Orioles are more than likely going to be sellers. Coming into the year, that would have been shocking to say based on the team’s expectations.
Baltimore has been a great squad the previous two campaigns and with a young core figured to only be starting to reach their potential. However, 2025 was a step back for the franchise and now they have to try and be smart to reset things.
More News: Orioles Bring Back Intriguing Pitcher Corbin Martin on Major League Deal
While the team has been playing better of late, it’s unrealistic to believe that they can be a contender in the American League. With that being said, trading valuable assets to recoup some talent could help turn things back around quickly for the franchise.
As the trade deadline approaches in two weeks, the Orioles will likely be mentioned quite a bit, with multiple players being good options for contenders.
Chad Jennings of The Athletic (subscription required) recently predicted that the Orioles would trade the most MLB players at the trade deadline.
More News: Orioles Sign First-Round Selection Ike Irish in Quick Fashion
“The O’s have plenty of pieces to move, and no reason not to move them," he wrote.
Even though the record might not indicate it, Baltimore has a lot of veteran talent that is going to garner interest at the trade deadline.
In the starting rotation, both Zach Eflin and Tomoyuki Sugano could be valuable rotation pieces for contenders seeking depth in the rotation down the stretch.
More News: Surprising Team Listed As Best Trade Fit for Orioles All-Star Slugger
Furthermore, the lineup is where they might be able to acquire some good talent in return, with Cedric Mullins and Ryan O’Hearn both having strong campaigns.
Where things get interesting for Baltimore is whether or not they will look to move their star closer, Felix Bautista. With his talent and still being under team control, he is the one player who could bring back the most in return.
More News: 4 Orioles Players Who Must Be Moved Ahead of Trade Deadline
However, with the Orioles likely to want to compete in 2026, trading him would be counterintuitive for that. Barring them being completely blown away by a potential trade offer, Bautista will likely be staying put.
Even if they hold on to their closer, this is a team that could easily trade five players at the deadline. If that happens, some of the young talent in the system will be getting a chance to prove what they can do and potentially earn a spot in 2026.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.