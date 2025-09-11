Orioles president Mike Elias sends message about Tony Mansolino's future
On September 11, news broke that the Baltimore Orioles had promoted former General Manager Mike Elias to the role of president within the organization. This is clearly a vote of confidence in Elias, and shows that the ownership has trust in the roster and coaching staff decisions Elias has made to this point and will continue to make in the future.
There are several tough decisions Elias must make once this offseason arrives. In addition to deciding which players to pursue in free agency and whether or not he should trade star catcher and face of the franchise Adley Rutschman, Elias must figure out whether he wants to keep interim manager Tony Mansolino around or move on from him and fire another manager for the 2026 campaign.
Mansolino took over from ex-manager Brandon Hyde on May 17, after Baltimore got off to a 15-28 record to start the 2025 MLB season. Under Mansolino, the club has gone 53-49, which suggests that he has done a solid job running the team.
Mike Elias Addresses Tony Mansolino's Potential Future as Orioles Manager
Both Mansolino and Elias were interviewed by Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun for a September 11 article. And at one point, Elias sent a message about Mansolino's performance since taking over as manager.
Elias said that he believes Mansolino has done a tremendous job with the team, that he has noticed improvement in the team's overall spirit and competitiveness since he became interim manager. He also noted that as he begins to think about the 2026 campaign, the decision to keep Mansolino at the helm will be at the top of his mind.
It's clear that Elias still hasn't come to a decision in this regard, and didn't want to give too much away during the interview. However, the praise he had for Mansolino (along with the winning record he has produced since becoming interim manager) speaks volumes, and should make it so he has a good chance at becoming Baltimore's full-time manager in 2026.
As for Mansolino, he was quoted in the article as saying, “My whole goal has just been to make the seat better for the next guy, whether it’s me or whether it’s somebody else.”
That says a lot about Mansolino's character and his desire for Baltimore to be in a good place for the 2026 campaign, regardless of whether he ends up getting the managerial job.