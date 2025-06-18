Orioles Recall Trevor Rogers, Will Start Wednesday Against Rays
The Baltimore Orioles have been playing much better baseball as of late.
That couldn't come at a better time since they are looking to claw their way back into the playoff picture so they can avoid being sellers ahead of the trade deadline as they push for another appearance in the postseason.
With a massive series underway against the Tampa Bay Rays, a victory on Wednesday at least locks up a split of the four-game set with an opportunity to take three out of four from their division rivals if they can win the final two contests.
Knowing those stakes, the Orioles are turning to Trevor Rogers to get things done.
According to Roch Kubatko of MASN, Baltimore has recalled the left-hander and will give him the start on Wednesday. They have optioned Grant Wolfram as the corresponding move.
Rogers isn't the most popular player amongst the fanbase.
Acquired ahead of last year's deadline in exchange for a package that consisted of top prospects Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers, Rogers had a disastrous start to his tenure that earned him a demotion to Triple-A Norfolk for the rest of the 2024 campaign following his four starts.
However, the Orioles were confident they could work with the lefty on some things in the minors, and on May 24 against the Boston Red Sox, when he was called up for his first MLB appearance since that demotion, he dazzled with 6 1/3 scoreless innings where he allowed just two hits and struck out five with no walks.
Baltimore is hoping they get a repeat of that performance on Wednesday.
Whether or not this is the opening that could get Rogers back into the rotation at the big league level remains to be seen.
But the first step is turning in another strong performance, something both he and the team needs.
