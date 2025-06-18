Inside The Orioles

Orioles Recall Trevor Rogers, Will Start Wednesday Against Rays

Trevor Rogers is back for the Baltimore Orioles.

Brad Wakai

May 24, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Trevor Rogers (28) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park
May 24, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Trevor Rogers (28) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Orioles have been playing much better baseball as of late.

That couldn't come at a better time since they are looking to claw their way back into the playoff picture so they can avoid being sellers ahead of the trade deadline as they push for another appearance in the postseason.

With a massive series underway against the Tampa Bay Rays, a victory on Wednesday at least locks up a split of the four-game set with an opportunity to take three out of four from their division rivals if they can win the final two contests.

Knowing those stakes, the Orioles are turning to Trevor Rogers to get things done.

According to Roch Kubatko of MASN, Baltimore has recalled the left-hander and will give him the start on Wednesday. They have optioned Grant Wolfram as the corresponding move.

Rogers isn't the most popular player amongst the fanbase.

Acquired ahead of last year's deadline in exchange for a package that consisted of top prospects Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers, Rogers had a disastrous start to his tenure that earned him a demotion to Triple-A Norfolk for the rest of the 2024 campaign following his four starts.

However, the Orioles were confident they could work with the lefty on some things in the minors, and on May 24 against the Boston Red Sox, when he was called up for his first MLB appearance since that demotion, he dazzled with 6 1/3 scoreless innings where he allowed just two hits and struck out five with no walks.

Baltimore is hoping they get a repeat of that performance on Wednesday.

Whether or not this is the opening that could get Rogers back into the rotation at the big league level remains to be seen.

But the first step is turning in another strong performance, something both he and the team needs.

Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

