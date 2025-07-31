Orioles receive strong grade from trading Andrew Kittredge to Cubs
The Baltimore Orioles have certainly not disappointed in being sellers this summer.
Due to a poor season, the Orioles were rumored to be one of the top sellers on the market. So far, that has held true. Baltimore has been shipping out their veterans left and right and are getting some solid returns for them so far.
Even though the 2025 campaign hasn’t gone the way they would have liked, the Orioles are rebuilding their farm system on the fly and getting a lot of talented assets. This includes their most recent trade, as they sent reliever Andrew Kittredge to the Chicago Cubs in Thursday's early hours.
Andy McCullough of The Athletic (subscription required) recently graded the Orioles' trade of Kittredge; he gave Baltimore a solid grade of a ‘B’, with the 17th-ranked prospect in the system for the Cubs coming to the Orioles.
“De La Cruz signed for $2.3 million this offseason, the recipient of the largest bonus in the Cubs’ international class. It’s a good upside play by Baltimore in exchange for a middle reliever.”
At just 17 years old, Wilfri De La Cruz is still very young and won’t be ready for the majors anytime soon. However, there is a lot to like about his game, and the fact that he was ranked as the 17th best prospect in a talented Chicago farm system is a great indicator of his upside. The switch-hitting shortstop is fairly well-rounded at the plate with both power and plate discipline.
While Kittredge has been a solid middle reliever for the Orioles and will help Chicago’s bullpen, getting a prospect of De La Cruz's caliber is a good deal for Baltimore. He may not stay at shortstop due to his growing frame and the already established presence of Gunnar Henderson, but the talented slugger is going to be a name to watch over the next couple of years.
Overall, a strong grade for this deal was certainly warranted for the Orioles.