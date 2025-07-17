Orioles Relief Pitcher Corbin Martin Elects Free Agency After Assignment
With the Baltimore Orioles set to start up the second half of the season, they will be hoping to make a run early to keep slim hopes alive.
It has been a disappointing first half of the year for the Orioles, and while the team is playing better of late, making the playoffs is going to be quite the challenge.
Baltimore will need to start the second half of the campaign hot to have a chance, but they will more than likely be sellers at the trade deadline in the next couple of weeks.
If the Orioles end up being sellers, there will likely be a lot of roster moves in the second half, with younger players coming up from the minors and getting a chance. Recently, they made a roster move to designate Corbin Martin for assignment, and he has decided to elect free agency.
Martin made one appearance for the Orioles against the Texas Rangers and pitched well, throwing 1.1 innings and striking out two batters. While he pitched well in his one stint in the Majors, the numbers in the minor leagues weren’t great, with a 5.29 ERA in 32.1 innings pitched.
Now, Martin will be testing the market, looking for a new opportunity. The 29-year-old right-hander was a second-round pick by the Houston Astros in 2017, but hasn’t quite been able to find his groove.
It will be interesting to see where Martin lands after being in Baltimore’s system in 2025, but the decision likely indicates he is seeking more opportunities in the Majors.
