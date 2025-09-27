Orioles’ reliever claimed off waivers by AL West team
After their penultimate game of the 2025 MLB season, the Baltimore Orioles announced that the Texas Rangers have claimed reliever Dom Hamel off waivers.
The move comes with both teams out of playoff contention this year and just one game left on the regular season schedule. Texas will finish the season third in the AL West and is currently five games back of the final Wild Card spot, while Baltimore will finish in last place in the AL East for the first time since 2021.
Hamel, 26, was claimed off waivers by the Orioles from the New York Mets on September 20th, 2025. He did not suit up for the Orioles before he was designated for assignment just five days later, when Baltimore reclaimed RHP Carson Ragsdale from the Atlanta Braves. Ragsdale had been DFA’d by the O’s on September 15th and claimed by the Braves on the 17th, before being DFA’d again on the 22nd.
Hamel was originally selected by the Mets in the third round of the 2021 MLB Amateur Draft out of Dallas Baptist University. He spent the first five years of his professional career with the Mets’ organization, spending time at every level from the Florida Complex League to a stint with Triple-A Syracuse this season. Hamel has appeared in just one game for the Mets earlier this year, allowing three hits and no runs in one inning of work.
With his new team, Hamel joins a veteran rotation and a bullpen that was one of the bright spots for the 2025 Rangers. He is currently on a one-year deal that he signed with the Mets, worth $760,000. Hamel also has all three of his minor league options remaining, which gives him a stronger chance to remain on the Rangers’ 40-man roster during the offseason.
In 2026, Hamel will likely be competing for a bullpen role with his new team, just 25 minutes away from where he played his college ball. Given his shift from a starter to the bullpen, the Rangers will be looking at Hamel to possibly fill a need at long relief. Hamel started just 11 of his 31 appearances at Triple-A Syracuse as he made the transition to a reliever later in the season.
After claiming Hamel from the Orioles, Texas officially optioned him to its Arizona Complex League team. To make room for him on the 40-man roster, the Rangers moved veteran second baseman Marcus Semien to the 60-day Injured List; Semien has been out of action since August 21st after he suffered a Lisfranc sprain on his left foot along with a fractured third metatarsal bone.