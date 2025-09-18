Orioles' reliever gets positive update on elbow injury
In a year riddled with injuries, the Baltimore Orioles got some positive news on that front at the end of the season.
Over the weekend, the club placed reliever Shawn Dubin (elbow) on the 15-day IL with fears that the right-hander could be headed for surgery. But on Thursday afternoon, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner reported that Dubin's MRI came back better than expected and is hopeful for a "normal offseason" after a few weeks of rest.
In what will be his final outing of the season, Dubin surrendered three earned runs and four hits across 1.2 innings in a 6-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on September 12th. Dubin reported right elbow discomfort after the game and hit the IL just two days later.
The initial reaction from the clubhouse was very negative, as interim manager Tony Mansolino said candidly that there was "some concern there." Dubin, who was one month removed from a separate IL stint for a right forearm strain, appeared to be dealing with an injury that could force him out of action for a significant period of time. Luckily for the 30-year-old, the series of injuries will just require some time away from throwing, which he was set for regardless with only ten games remaining in the season.
Shawn Dubin gets good news after injury-riddled season
It was an up-and-down season for Dubin, who posted a 5.08 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 30 appearances (33.2 IP) for both the Houston Astros and the Orioles. Early on, the right-hander was fantastic, boasting a 0.84 ERA (10.2 IP) in May and a 1.86 ERA (9.2 IP) in June.
But the forearm strain forced Dubin out of action for all of July, and he was not the same player when he returned in August. In his next five starts with Houston, his ERA ballooned from 1.86 to 5.61, and the Astros DFA'd him on August 23rd.
The O's claimed Dubin off waivers three days later and pitched him for the first time against the Red Sox; he retired all three batters he faced. In seven games with Baltimore, Dubin steadied to a 3.38 ERA with two holds in 8.0 innings.
Despite his injury concerns and mid-season struggles, Dubin's success in the early going could urge the Orioles to retain him this offseason. Dubin has logged just 88.0 innings across a three-year major league career despite being drafted by the Astros back in 2018.
After bouncing around their farm system since then, Dubin seemed poised for a breakout after his first two months of 2025. The right-hander will likely benefit from the opportunity to get healthy this offseason, in which case he will look to replicate his early success next year.
While positive, Thursday's news doesn't guarantee an offseason of health for Dubin. Once he returns to throwing, it will be important to monitor his progress and timeline. But barring any setbacks, an offseason without surgery would put Dubin in play for spring training.