Inside The Orioles

Orioles Select Caden Bodine, Wehiwa Aloy at Nos. 30 and 31 Overall in 2025 MLB Draft

The Baltimore Orioles selected Caden Bodine and Wehiwa Aloy back-to-back at Nos. 30 and 31 in the 2025 MLB draft.

Dylan Sanders

Jun 15, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers catcher Caden Bodine (17) reaches on an infield error by the Oregon State Beavers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field.
Jun 15, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers catcher Caden Bodine (17) reaches on an infield error by the Oregon State Beavers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Orioles made back-to-back selections in the compensatory round of the 2025 MLB draft, taking Caden Bodine and Wehiwa Aloy.

While the player that the Orioles are getting in Bodine seems like a great value at No. 30 overall, going with two straight college catches while also having Adley Rutschman and Samuel Basallo is intriguing.

The former Costal Carolina star could have the best defensive outlook of any of the players they currently have at the position. He received the Buster Posey Award given to the top college catcher this past season.

At the plate, the 21-year-old posted a .318/.454/.461 slash line with five home runs and 42 RBI in 67 games. He had a wRC+ of 136.

Baltimore now has some major decisions at catcher to make over the next couple of years. Adley Rutschman's recent struggles at the plate certainly raise some eyebrows about his future in an Orioles uniform.

Bodine wasn't the only decorated player that Baltimore took in that round, as Aloy received the top honor in the college sport with the Golden Spike Awards. Recent winners of that include Rutschman and Dylan Crews.

Aloy dominated college pitching last season in the competitive SEC, slashing .350/.434/.673 with 21 home runs and 68 RBI. He had 49 home runs in 181 college games during his career.

The 21-year-old projects anywhere across the infield given that he plays well and has a nice arm, but doesn't have elite speed. He will be a fun project to watch over the next few years.

